The campaign song done by Sapele-born Yusuf Jimoh popularly known as Wonder J, for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo Agege and his running mate, Hon. Friday Osanebi, has been uploaded to Youtube.

The song produced by Deotaj Hi-Star Records, a record label of a prominent member of the party and former aspirant, Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele constituency, Barrister Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson (Barr TAJ) was uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

The said song shows some projects of the Deputy Senate President and called on Deltans to ‘shine their eyes’ and support Agege.

In less than five hours, it got over 500 views and still trending.

In a statement made available to media houses, CEO, Deotaj Hi-Star Records, TAJ, said: “We are whole heartedly supporting the Agege movement for Governor 2023 because he represents change in Delta State; change for the better and this can be verily seen in his works during this short time in office.

“As a lawyer and for the first time in the history of Delta state, he has influenced the creation of a Nigerian Law School in Delta state, Educational institutions too and the creation of ICT Centres. In the world of entertainment, Agege is known to support the grassroot and will bring about “Talent-harnessing” programs that will aid up and coming deltans, employability and empowerment for the young and old alike.”

The statement added: “We hope to work closely with the campaign team alongside Wonder J and other musicians to take his goodwill to the books and crannies of Delta State to create more awareness and speak to the hearts of the people that he is the best man for the job, as the campaign season begins.”

