…we want to give Egedegede Community a sense of belonging – Ishielu Council boss

…peace is returning to Egedegede Community – Town Union President

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE People of Egedegede Nkalaha Community of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Wednesday expressed joy and delight over the peace they are presently enjoying, after Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed 17 members of the community, one year, four months ago in the State.

Recall that on 20th April, 2021, Fulani herdsmen attacked four communities of Egedege, Umuhuali, Obegu and Amaezu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as 17 innocent rural dwellers were reportedly killed as a result of the ugly incident.

While some fortunate members of the affected Communities ran for their lives into Enugu State, others fell miserably to the cold hands of death in their own land.

When Vanguard visited Egedegede, one of the affected Communities, peace was said to have returned as the LGA had set up a formidable Vigilante to provide Security for the people.

Flagging off Egedegede Nkalaha road, which is about four kilometers in Ishielu LGA, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Sunday Eze stated that the construction of the road would enable the rural dwellers gain access to the LGA and also transport their farm produce to markets within and outside the State.

He said: “We are here to flag off the construction of this road. We have done the earth work during the dry season. The terrain has been bad and it’s impossible for members of this Community to go home. I want to start the construction, so that the Governor will continue from where I stopped. Am happy the work will start today and we hope to complete it.

“This is Egedegede Nkalaha road. It leads to Benue State. It’s 4 kilometers. The benefiting Community is the highest farmers in Ishielu Local government area. Atleast, they will have a means of carrying their food items to the market.

“They are rich and find it difficult to carry materials to the location they want to build their houses. We are building a concrete pavement road. We want to tell the people that you have not abandoned them. We want to give them a sense of belonging, even after the incident.

“Egedegede Security outfit is being paid by the LGA and We have been trying to make sure there’s peace in the community. When the incident happened, the Federal Government through the State Government paid compensation to the families of the bereaved. During the raining season, you can’t pass here to Nkalaha. We don’t have any Security issue in Ishielu LGA.”

Also, the Town Union President of Nkalaha Community and the State Secretary of Association of Town Union Presidents in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ikechukwu Onwa who recalled that 17 members of the community were killed in the past when Fulani herdsmen attack in the area, explained that the construction of Egedegede Nkalaha road was a good omen to the community.

“Peace is returning. You can see people building new houses. No threat because when the incident happened the Governor set up Vigilante group, which has been playing their roles accordingly.

“About 17 persons were killed and the affected families have been compensated. With the laterating of the road alone, our people are happy. They are the highest producers of agriculture products like cassava, rice, palm oil in Ishielu LGA. With the road we are happy with the LG Chairman and Governor for remembering us.”

In his remarks, the incoming Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Mr. John Obinna Onwe expressed delight over the construction of the road .

“I feel excited about the road. It necessary considering what they have been passing through. I feel delighted to see the flag off of the concrete road. Government is a continum and we will make sure that the project is completed.”

