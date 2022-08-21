By Ayo Onikoyi

After a year of silence, Ayanfe Oluwashola popularly known as Ayanfe is back with his craft and according to him, he is coming with a bang to thrill the industry.

Ayanfe, who discovered his music career whilst in the university with a famous band he formed, made the bold decision of pausing his education and chasing his dreams as a musical artiste full time, and within a short period, he dropped his first single in 2018 under his former label.

After releasing a series of singles, covers, and freestyles and perfecting his craft, luck shone upon Ayanfe in 2019 after releasing a cover to Davido’s RISKY. He later joined the DMW family under the management of Obama DMW and signed a record deal with the label in 2020.

Within a year after the release of his first EP, a lot happened and changed the artist’s life. With the lessons learned, eye-opening experiences, and the understanding that life can unveil itself from different perspectives and corners, Ayanfe has realised that what can be sweet in a moment could also turn sour the next.

Turning his pain into art, and under new management, Apert Media /Alpha Nation, Ayanfe is set to release to the public his upcoming extended playlist (EP) spearheaded by his management to reintroduce the artist in a new light.

The anticipated body of work entitled “Sometimes Sweet, Sometimes Sour” contains four tracks, which have been greatly influenced by his personal life and love life.

