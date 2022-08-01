By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstar singer, Tems adds her Afrobeats vibes and lovely melodies to Legendary singer, Beyonce’s new track, “Move”.

The song which she has a songwriting credit is off Beyonce’s new ‘RENAISSANCE’ album and also features Grace Jones.

The 2022 MTV VMA award nominee was recently featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue’.

Ghanaian singer, Amaarae was also featured on Marvel Studio’s ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue’ .

Superstar rapper, Phyno teams up with sensational singer/dancer, Tekno for a new track titled “Full Current”. Phyno’s adds his usual Igbo flows and vibes to Tekno’s lovely melodies as the hit song features a full current of vibes.

Rising Afrobeats sensation/ BBNaija S7 “Level Up” housemate, Bryann premiered a new single titled ‘Juju PT.2’ on A Colors Show. The song is a smooth vibe that describes his love for a lady like she casts a love spell(Juju) on him.

Ghanaian UK superstar music producer JAE5 released a new single ‘Propeller’ which features Afrobeats sensation, BNXN fka Buju, and Nigerian UK rapper, Dave.

Superstar DJ Tunez drops new single ‘Bad Girl’ featuring Victony and Wande Coal.

Renowned Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Tito Da.Fire has just put out a brand new song to herald the release of his upcoming 3rd studio album. The track is titled ‘One Day’.

Sensational singer, T-Classic released a 6-track Extended Play(EP) titled “Voicenote”.

