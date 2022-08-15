By Chris Onuoha

Organisers of the Africa Most Industrious Women Awards have concluded plans to hold the prestigious honour event for women, scheduled to take place in October, 2022.

Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos is the venue of the event that will see a convergence of who is who in both industry sector and celebrity hub in Nigeria. Top 50 most Industrious Women in Africa are expected to emerge at the end of the exercise as the organisers have also called for nominations in various categories of the award.

Project Director, Mr. Abraham Lawal while speaking with newsmen noted that women contribute a lot in the development of the country and have not been adequately recognized for their hard work and resilience.

According to Lawal, “this will spur more productivity, creativity and desire to stand out among the female folks in the country.”

He said that the desire to leave the nomination open is to enlarge the scope of nomination to accommodate women who have been doing a lot from their little corners yet have not been noticed.

Meanwhile, the award categories include Woman Of The Year; Most Creative Woman Of The Year; Most Creative Youth Of The Year; Africa Humanitarian Ambassador Of The Year; Most Promising Brand Influencer In West Africa; Most Creative Female Fashion Designer 0f The Year; Best Female Fashion Designer Of The Year; Most Fashionable Woman of the Year; Best skincare Brand Of The Year and Most Supportive Woman 0f The Year.

There are other categories that include Business Personality Of The Year; Entrepreneurial lcon Of The Year; Agent For Positive Change ln Africa; Emerging Young CEO Of The Year; NGO Of The Year; Young Achiever Of The Year; Make Up Artist Of The Year; Women Empowerment Program Of The Year; NGO OF The Year In Diaspora and Humanitarian Of The Year. Lawal also mentioned that nominations can be sent on WhatsApp number +2347062111207.

RELATED NEWS