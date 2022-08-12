By Moses Nosike

ADSTRAT BMC has announced significant appointments to its Executive Management team.

ADSTRAT is one of Nigeria’s leading creative brand consulting firms,whose interest lies in creating brand experiences that are distinctive, engaging and that resonate deeply with clients’ audience because they are rooted in fundamental emotional truths.

Rachael Abiriba-Nwaka, a one-time Senior Executive Consultant of Strategy, Brand Management, and Execution at ADSTRAT BMC, has been appointed to the management team of ADSTRAT BMC, effective August 1, 2022.

She will be holding the dual positions of Chief Operation Officer and Chief Information Officer (COO/CIO). As a member of ADSTRAT’s management team, Mrs. Abiriba-Nwaka will also serve on the company’s strategic planning committee.

She brings to the company years of experience in providing consulting services for corporate and individual clients in a variety of industries in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

She holds a LL.B in Law from Abia State University, was enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2015 (BL Hons), and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of the People. Rachael is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, with years of experience in legal advisory, business administration, media publishing and digital communications.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Principal Consultant, ADSTRAT BMC, Charles O’Tudor, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed Chief Operation Officer and Chief Information Officer will further strengthen ADSTRAT’s mission of improving the positioning of brands in their respective markets.

He stated: “From the operations perspective, Rachael brings to ADSTRAT both a broad, practical experience with a variety of private companies, and an in-depth expertise in legal regulations and processes. We look forward to working with her in meeting our corporate strategic goals.”

