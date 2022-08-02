From left — Jesuyemisi Odeyemi, Group Company Secretary; Ayo Ojo-Omoniyi, Director General, Business Strategy, both of Adron Homes, and Wahidi Akanni Ex-International

Adron Homes and Properties, the foremost real estate company, on Tuesday expressed optimism that the sixth edition of Adron Games will produce more talents like Tobi Amusan.

Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi , the Director-General, Business Strategy, Adron Homes, said this at the unveiling of the sixth edition of Adron Games in Lagos

The Adron Games competitions is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Ojo-Omoniyi said that the sixth edition of the competition would be bigger and better.

He said that the slated for Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 would take place at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, Lagos State.

Ojo-Omoniyi said that the competition with the theme: “The Fit Are The Best,” coincided with the brand’s 10th anniversary.

“At Adron Homes and Properties, we are committed toward showcasing grassroots talents in the tertiary institutions.

“In this year’s edition, we will include hurdles, we want to discover more Tobi Amusan in Lagos.

“This competition will further promote teamwork and cooperation among staff and promote a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Adron Games is a competition among staff of the organisation put together by the management.

But the tournament over the years, has grown with invitations extended to landlords and home owners, Adron contractors and students.

Also speaking, Jesuyemisi Odeyemi, the company’s Group Company Secretary, said that journalist would also participate at the 2022 edition of the game and raffle draw at the grand finale.

“We want to make this year’s edition all encompassing so we’re extending our invitation to our friends in the media with lots of prizes to be won.

“Also, there will be a raffle draw, and winners will emerge and win mouth watering prizes, last year the top prize was an IPhone Pro Max; health wise, we have put in place necessary measures to ensure that people are taken care of in case of injury.

“We will verify participants with staff identification card, while students will be registered based on the data of the tertiary institutions,” she said.

Wahidi Akanni, the Technical Consultant to Adron Games, applauded the company for being consistent with the initiative in spite of the economic situation of the country.

Akanni, the Chief Executive Officer of Match International Ltd., also commended the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel-King, for appreciating ex-sports men and women.

“Being consistent for the past six years should be applauded, the only time this tournament did not hold was in 2020 during the pandemic and each year it keeps getting better.

“I appreciate the tenacity of Emmanuel-King and members of staff of Adron Homes.

“This year won’t be different, we will have Games Ambassadors as we have always had which is different from Adron Homes and Properties Brand Ambassadors. We have Daniel Amokachi and Joseph Yobo, we will unveil them before the games.

“Also, as a way of developing talents, we have some talents among the staff that were discovered, they now play for football clubs, so we just don’t find these talents, we try to encourage them, but we are open to partnership,” he said

No fewer than 700 athletes will participate in the sixth edition of the tournament. (NAN)

