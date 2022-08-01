In a bid to set the standard for best Digital Marketing practices in Nigeria, the Association of Digital Marketing Professionals(ADMARP) will be relaunching its event on Wednesday.

The event seeks to reposition and improve the perception of Digital Marketing professionals as experts who should be recognised. With key partnerships with national and international training organizations, an established membership structure as well as recognition by relevant laws and allied associations, ADMARP offers a platform for protection, career advancement, and recognition for Digital Marketing professionals.

According to the statement the event themed “Professionalising Digital Marketing in Nigeria”, the agenda-setting event will feature some of the top elite industry experts in the Nigerian marketing communications landscape including CEO Publicis Groupe/ Redefini Nigeria, Tayo Oyedeji; CEO Webcoupers Consulting, Fikayo Ogundairo; Managing Director, Starcom Media Perspectives, Jude Odia; Agency Business Manager, Google, Ayode Akinfemiwa; MD/CEO, Markova Creative Limited, Micheal Nwayemike

“The webinar will focus on the relaunch of the ADMARP website; institutionalising(or repositioning) ADMARP as the leading organisation for Digital Marketing practitioners in Nigeria; highlighting the need to standardise the Digital Marketing profession in Nigeria; identifying the role of agencies in professionalising Digital Marketing in Nigeria; and emphasising the importance of getting certified as a Digital Marketer, amongst others. To attend the event, please register here: https://bit.ly/ADMARPrelaunch

Speaking on the event the President Association of Digital Marketing Professionals of Nigeria, Mr.Oti Ukubeyinje said “We took a closer look at the Digital Marketing profession earlier this year and saw a looming talent drought as most of the highly skilled practitioners increasingly relocate to western countries. Hence, it has become very important to groom upcoming talents to be more deliberate about being world-class professionals, in order to solve real business problems, have solid business impact, and attract appropriate compensation for delivering great results locally.”

“This event is one among several efforts we are putting in place to achieve our goal. We are doubling down on four key areas for the rest of the year, including knowledge sharing, skills development, community building, and access to opportunities. Practicing and aspiring Digital Marketers, agencies and organisations across the country can join us on admarp.com to become individual or corporate members.”

“Some of the peculiarities and benefits of the new ADMARP website include relevant up-to-date contents about the Digital Marketing industry(global/local); directory of verified Digital Marketing agencies; directory of certified training institutions; directory of certified Digital Marketing practitioners; repository of Digital Marketing resources such as rate cards, templates and contacts of key marketing platforms, influencers, and websites; job and event listings.

“The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals of Nigeria (ADMARP) is a registered professional body for Digital Marketing and new media practitioners in Nigeria, ably led by a team of globally certified Digital Marketing professionals. The Association provides a structured platform for Digital Marketing professionals to learn, network, and contribute to the body of knowledge and influence developmental changes in the digital media and marketing space in Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS