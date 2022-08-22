•Allegations are your fictitious imaginations — Osun govt

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO-THE Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, alleged systemic diversion of funds and disposal of physical assets by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke assured the people of the state of his readiness to make anyone involved in stealing of assets account for their action in due course.

He said, “Credible reports from within the state government confirm that the process of illegal mopping up and diversion of government assets and funds is not limited to local governments as we earlier cried out but is now a multi-sectoral activity across all facets of Osun state government.

“We list the nefarious activities as follows: The Oyetola administration has commenced the disposal of government vehicles, both old and new. Reports confirmed that the clandestine disposal of the vehicles also covered the newly purchased pilot cars acquired by the state government a few weeks before the last governorship election.

“We are aware of a grand plot to secure and divert the $43 million World Bank-funded Third Batch of O-RAM meant for Osun state. We call on the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank to halt any disbursement as there is reliable information on schemes and plots to divert the fund;

“Reliable reports from the State Primary Education Board (SUPEB) hinted of an alleged elaborate movement of funds through several frivolous contract awards among others. We remind functionaries of the agency that we are in the custody of all assets and holdings of SUPEB and any attempt to defraud the agency will be visited with strict accountability and legal enforcement;

“There is a $3M coming to the state through a programme of the state, namely SFTAS Programme under the Public Procurement Agency (PPA). This programme is usually announced by the minister and it will be done within the coming month. We have concrete information the administration has a detailed plan to mop up the fund outside legal application.

“From the information reaching us, there are humongous funds already on the ground for the prosecution of the prospective State Airport and the APC government has equally perfected the plan to divert this fund.

“We also have been reliably informed that some banks are already negotiating with the out-going APC government in Osun state, and helping them to withdraw money from the government coffers. The banks that are engaged in these nefarious activities will have themselves to blame.

“Information has also reached us that the outgoing APC government has hurriedly run to the Ministry of Justice, to quickly get contract agreements for some three roads, namely (a) Inisa township road, Inisa, (b) Total Express Road, to Apomu and (c) Baruwa Road, Osogbo. The real intention we know is not the actual execution of the projects but a route for fund diversion and embezzlement.

“The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke reassured the people of Osun state that he is keeping a strong tab on actions and inactions of the outgoing government. We are keeping judicious records of all these financial malfeasance and misdemeanour. Those engaging in criminality and corruption will be held accountable when we take over.”

Such allegations are your imaginations-OSUN GOVT

However, Osun Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adebayo Adeleke described the allegations as mere ‘beer parlour’ speculations.

The state government, in a statement, said: “The allegations are a mere concoctions that existed only in Adeleke’s imagination, saying there was no such directive and there will never be, particularly now that the NFIU policy is in place and strictly being followed in Osun.

“We challenge Adeleke to tell the public, when and where the such directive was given, and back it up with evidence, rather than their ‘beer parlour’ speculations. After all, the government is not run on verbal directives but through circulars and regulations.

“Governor Oyetola is a man of due process, accountability and transparency that will not do things against the law and regulations, rather, you will see him supporting the local councils and making them effective, to bring development closer to the grassroots.

“Adeleke’s fairy tale is more exposed, as it came a few days after Osun State under Oyetola was adjudged first among the 36 states in Nigeria in the area of Public Finance/Accountability. The ranking by the Federal Government and PLS Initiative, an international organization in a report tagged ‘Subnational Audit Efficacy Index’ said Osun achieved the feat through its transparent nature of governance.

“It is sad that Adeleke certainly does not understand that the Ministry of Local Government is no bank, where such huge funds being alleged can be brought to.

“The Governor-elect or his cronies should not be taken seriously, as he is only making unsubstantiated allegations, just to curry undue sympathies, having realized the enormous task which governance involves. He, is, therefore, preparing grounds for excuses.

“Adeleke should know better that the PDP is the party with records of such mismanagement and diversion of public funds. However, Oyetola will never adopt the retrogressive style that the PDP is known for.”

