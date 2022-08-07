By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives Committee on Steel has tasked the federal government on the revitalization of the Ajaokuta Steel Mill in Kogi State.

The committee said that making the steel company operational will address the unemployment currently bedeviling the youth.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims made the call on an oversight visit with other members of the committee to the Ministry of Mines and Steel development in Abuja.

He said “To be succinct and precise, the purpose of this oversight/inspection is to see how the workings of the ministry is fairing, gather information, identify challenges, build synergy and to look for ways to resolve issues that need government input through legislative actions.

“Nigeria today faces enormous challenges in human, social and economic development. The increasing level of violence and insecurity and the deepening poverty and inequalities are demoralizing but also capable of inspiring action amongst political leaders.

“As we all know, the country is enmeshed in political activities geared towards shaping the nation for the better. Nevertheless, visits like this also broaden the horizon of political gladiators to see how government agencies through budgetary releases can foster and build confidence in our teeming youth through legislative engagements.

“I would want to urge and encourage the ministry to work closely with the committee. That way, together we can explore more opportunities for positive growth.”

In her remarks, the Minister of State of the Ministry, Senator Gbemisola Saraki said that ministry was open to working with other relevant authorities to revive the company.

