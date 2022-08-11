

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Diversity and Inclusion Secretary, has congratulated Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who was appointed ADC’s campaign director general ahead of the 2023 poll.

Oboh commended the the party’s choice of director general, noting that Abdul-Azeez is a man of honour with great insight into Nigeria politicking, hence the right man for the job.

The D&I Secretary also agreed with Abdul-Azeez, who accused the rulling party, All Progressives Congress, APC; the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the labour party (LP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) of dragging the country back to the politics of the first republic when Nigerians were split along the lines of religion, tribalism and regionalism.

She said: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is here to close the gap of a divided Nigeria. “What we desperately need is an all-inclusive Nigeria, where our diversed differences will become advantageous to all for the common good of one nation.

“ADC as a party recognises the need for a country as diversed as Nigeria to come together as one and vote in the right candidates come 2023, not for tribal or religious sentiment but for the purpose of getting the appropriate man that can reach out and bring together women, youths and PWDs for the singlar purpose of building a united Nigeria.

“This is the only remedy for a nation’s growth.

“It is obvious for all to see that unlike ADC’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, the other presidential candidates have not demonstrated enough will to galvanize the support of Nigerians irrespective of their ethnicity, cultural differences and religious affiliations to reposition the country as an all-inclusive nation for greatness. “ADC is the only true Third Force Nigeria has been waiting for. Our time is now and 2023 is our year.

“ADC’s ‘Rescue mission 2023’ is geared towards creating space for all citizens in respective of gender or status.

“We are particularly passionate about allowing people with disabilities to join the queues of leadership.

“Our 2023 manifesto is also packed with various agendas to change the narrative of the current situation we find ourselves in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News

