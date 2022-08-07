The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has concluded a two-day retreat for party executives in its quest to clinch the number one position in the country come 2023.

Mr. Adeniyi Kunnu, spokesman to ADC’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, made the point in statement after the retreat on Sunday.

The retreat, which held at the party headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance, the Board of Trustees of the ADC, National Working Committee members and other stakeholders of the party.

At the retreat, the party noted that it was rightly positioned with its candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, to beat 17 other parties to the most coveted seat in the coming elections. In light of this, they said, yhere was the need to equip the leaders with the right strategies for success.

Anchoring its charge on Unity, which is symbolized by the handshake insignia of the ADC, the party said it was on a rescue mission to unbundle the agencies of rancour and recriminations in a country that has suffered terribly under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Unveiling that the party has solutions to “what the current administration is dancing in circles over,” the ADC’s first charge “is a meeting with ASUU executives in a bid to have an insider knowledge of the frictions towards providing solutions.”

Representing the presidential candidate of the ADC at the retreat was his spokesperson, Adeniyi Kunnu.

He emphatically stated that since the president has breached his contract with Nigerians by leaving the country unsafe, then he should be impeached.

Citing Section 143 of the constitution, he said the constitution of Nigeria is superior to the president and other citizens, therefore if the grund norm stipulates that an office holder fails in his responsibility to steer the nation to safety fails, then he should resign, and that the National Assembly can do that within six months if the process was followed through.

The National Chairman of the party Chief Ralph Nwosu, expressed confidence that the ADC is poised to take Nigeria out of her murky waters, emphasising that the presidential candidate of the party ticks all the boxes in green as far as occupying the seat of power is concerned.

The two-day retreat, which commenced on August 5, ended on the 6th.

