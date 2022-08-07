Mabel Oboh, ADC’s Secretary, National Diversity and Inclusion.

Some NWC members at the retreat.

The National Diversity and Inclusion Secretary of African Democratic Congress, ADC, said that the party has come up with time-tested solutions to the leadership problem facing the country.

Oboh spoke to newsmen just after attending a two-day retreat for ADC’s members of Board of Trustees, BoT, and National Working Committee, NWC, and other party stakeholders in Abuja on August 5 and 6.

According to Oboh, the retreat, her first as an NWC member since her return to the party, had as theme “Creating ADC strategic pathway to victory in the national and sub-national levels for 2023 general election”.

Her words: “We are confident. ADC has come up with time-tested solutions for the leadership problem we have in Nigeria.

“Diversity and inclusion is politically the foundation to solving national issues, hence my department is going to work with various committees, the National Woman and leaders of the party, external organisations and the ADC Campaign Council.”

Oboh noted that she will be working closely with Adeniyi Kunnu the spokesperson of ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu

“Mr. Kunnu is sound in all areas of politicking and it is a great honour to have him on board.

“Nigeria is better off with a political party that has exposed and experienced personalities with the answer and ADC is that party.”

Communique

Also, a communique released by the party after the meeting and signed by Oboh, Diversity and Inclusion Secretary, expressed their position on ASUU strike, insecurity and other evils facing the country.

The party, the communique noted, aligns with its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and other patriotic Nigerians’ call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign given the multitude of ills his government has midwifed.

It read in part: “It was resolved that the party remains focused and not allow any form of distractions, while focusing on offering solutions and strategic pathways to ADC’s victory nationwide.

“We resolved to leverage on ADC Role-Modeling leadership paradigm and Alternative Strategies for national reintegration, building peace, and putting our nation on a reconstructive trajectory.

“To demonstrate the party’s resolve, we shall be unveiling The ADC Arena and African Youth Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom and The Handshake Across Nigeria Arcade in Kano.

“Work is on advanced state to make this a reality. These are meant to effectively communicate our global perspective and strategic vision of building a Super Power Economic Nigeria.

“The city of Lagos will be well branded as the epicenter of global commerce, while other theme branding of our states and cities remain the strategic signposts of our commitment to effective leadership and governance.

“We also agreed to set up committees for effective leadership and efficient management of all campaign processes and electoral matters to assured victory.

“As a first step, the ADC Global Campaign Council to cover all ADC campaign events nationwide, and activities of the party amongst our large Diaspora members was extensively discussed and approved.

“The Director General of ADC Global Campaign Council is Alhaji AbdulAzeez Suleiman, while Dr Chike Okogwu serves as Director, Global Strategy and Processes Alignment.

“The other directors, deputies and members will be announced in due course.”

Vanguard News

