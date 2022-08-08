By Fortune Eromosele



The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has appointed its Campaign Council Chairman, in the person of Mr Adbul Azeez Sulaiman.



The appointment was made at the ADC’s Board of Trustees Members, National Working Committee and eminent elders retreat, held at the party’s Global Campus and Transformation Centre in Abuja.



In a communique issued at the end of the retreat, the ADC said the retreat started was to review the state of the nation, the ASUU strike. insecurity, foreign exchange troubles, bad economy and poverty, and aligned with the call of Presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu and patriotic Nigerians that the President resigns to stop the country from further hemorrhage.



However, the theme of the retreat was, “Creating ADC Strategic Pathway to Victory in the National and Sub-National Levels for 2023 General Election.”



The communiqué, read by Mabel Oboh, ADC Diversity and Inclusion Secretary, said that the party remains focused and not allow any form of distractions while focusing on offering solutions and strategic pathways to ADC nationwide.



“We resolved to leverage on ADC Role-Modeling leadership paradigm and Alternative Strategies for national reintegration, building peace, and putting our nation on a reconstructive trajectory.

“To demonstrate the party’s resolve, we shall be unveiling The ADC Arena and AFRICAN YOUTH CENTRE in Uyo, Akwa Ibom and The HANDSHAKE Across Nigeria Arcade in Kano. Work is on advanced state to make this a reality.



“These are meant to effectively communicate our global perspective and strategic vision of building a Super Power Economic Nigeria. The city of Lagos will be well branded as the epicenter of Global commerce, while other theme branding of our states and cities remain the strategic signposts of our commitment to effective leadership and governance.

“We also agreed to set up committees for effective leadership and efficient management of all campaign processes and electoral matters to assured victory. As a first step, the ADC Global Campaign Council to cover all ADC campaign events nationwide, and activities of the party amongst our large Diaspora members was extensively discussed and approved.

“The Director General of ADC Global Campaign Council is Alhaji AbdulAzeez Suleiman, while Dr Chike Okogwu serves as Director, Global Strategy and Processes Alignment. The other directors, deputies and members will be announced in due course.



“In line with our DNA therefore, our campaign will offer solution and leadership as we have always done in ADC. Issues like Budgeting Staff Welfare, Logistics and Content, Messaging, Intel and Security were exhaustively discussed and proper plan put in place to ensure that we are able to conduct our campaign especially in this era of high insecurity and ruderless leadership of the APC/PDP.

“Everyone is now affected by sky rocketing inflation and unstable economy, declining and health care system, as well as zero educational provisions. Insecurity has now become a central stronghold for everyone, whether rich or poor.



“We no longer feel safe whether we travel by road, train or air. From kidnappers, unknown gun men, bandits and herdsmen attacks, it is beyond obvious that the Buhari led administration is not only clueless as to finding a lasting solution, but also not ready to do anything.



“We therefore use this retreat as a call to action for all Nigerians to join us on this Rescue Mission Project. We must all deliver Nigeria from the hands of the few who are hell bent on impoverishing our unborn generation.



“With these bold moves we have been making, including diverse consultations across the board, we fully believe ADC has tested solutions for the leadership problem we have in Nigeria.



“This retreat would be replicated in our Zones, States, Local Government and Ward levels, while the final communique would be used to critically form members of diverse committees and the ADC Campaign Council. Nigeria is better off with a political party that has the answer and ADC is that party,” the communique read.

