Adaeze performing

By Benjamin Njoku

It was an evening filled with music and fun recently, as the fast-rising singer Sophia popularly known by her stage name , Adaeze, made a grand entry into the Nigerian music scene.

The Canada-based Nigerian singer, flew into the country days back to be part of her father’s 80th birthday celebration billed to hold today. But rather than sneak in and out of the country without showing the stuff she’s made of, the songbird, through her producer , Bolaji Lawrence, decided to unveil her brand of music to the local audience in an evening that can best be described as ‘a camaraderie of sorts.’

While it lasted, the atmosphere at the Freedom Park, on Lagos island venue of the evening was nothing short of electric and groovy. And of course, Adaeze was in her element, highly determined not only to impress with her soulful songs, but also, to secure an enviable spot in the country’s music scene.

She took the floor, after several performances band Enroute owned by her producer, as she performed her yet to be released songs to the excitement of the sizable audience.

Her first performance on the night, ‘Sub Mo Mi’ got her a standing ovation, just like her second and third performances, ‘Ma Je ko Sun E and ‘Cheeky Move’ respectively endeared her to the elated audience who were constantly nodding their heads and tapping their foot to the beat, while slowly sipping their red wines and making merry. The lyrics of her songs not only paint a true picture of her innermost desire to create her own space, and dwell on it, but also allow her listeners to reflect on their own journey of life.

Perhaps, it was Adaeze’s first outing in Nigeria, years after she parted ways with Mike Okri as his backup singer. At the end of her evening, everyone agreed that the songbird has what it takes to hold her own in the country’s already saturated music scene.

“I am excited following the way and manner the audience responded to my performance,” Adaeze enthused, adding “I have come a long way with music and I believe I have what it takes to break into not only the Nigerian market, but also, the global market,” she added.

Adaeze said the essence of the outing was to appraise the audiences’ reaction to her brand of music back home.

“I have always worked as a backing singer, this is the first time the spotlight would be on me. And it felt good. I have learnt a lot from this outing, so my next outing in the country will definitely be better,” the singer assured.

Adaeze also will be honouring her father with another breathtaking performance today, as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary.

According to her, she loves Asa’s style of music, as her message always resonates with the audience. She’s hoping to experiment with Afro beats in her next offering. Her songs are musically ethereal.

