Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to endear gender parity at workstations, a development expert, Ayopeju Njudiaka has urged female professionals to acquire technology-driven skills to remain relevant.

In her keynote address at the workshop, tagged, “Discussing Issues Surrounding Career Opportunities for Women (DISCOS for Women)”, held in Osogbo for workers of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company in Osun region and women from other walks of life, she charged women to embark self development to compete in a field mostly dominated by men.

Her words; “The power sector is highly male dominated but we are saying that one of the reasons is not because women are being discriminated against but because they haven’t even empowered themselves.

“So we are saying instead of sitting and thinking that in this industry we cannot go past somewhere, which is presently the mindset, we encouraging women to empower themselves to reach new height in the profession.

“IBEDC has been putting so many things to support them like providing mentors and coaches, so if they don’t step out themselves, nobody is going to push them out, they should know if they want to grow, the world has gone technologies so there’s nothing they can do they just must take that step”.

Fielding questions from journalists, Head, Branding and Corporate Communication for IBEDC Angela Olanrewaju, said the workshop is supported by USAID is targeted at empowering women to be ambitious and possess the necessary skill required to make the best out of every opportunity in life

