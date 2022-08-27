By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he is excited about the infrastructural renewal projects achieved by his administration as well as the prevailing peace and harmony in the state.

He noted that despite political differences, his administration has maintained peace with all stakeholders because there can never be meaningful development in an atmosphere of strife.

Abia state was created on August 27 1991, during the administration of the military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Ikpeazu who stated this during his broadcast at the 31st anniversary of the creation of Abia state, explained that his administration has delivered many landmark infrastructural projects across various sectors of the state.

He disclosed that he had delivered over 600 new classroom blocks with 4 model schools and 3 federal colleges, health intervention projects and over 150 roads across the state including the Osisioma flyover while work is ongoing in another 48 roads with a target to conclude them before May 29, 2023.

He said; “I am excited about the works we have done in the infrastructural sector, what I would consider to be our most enduring achievement in the course of our administration would be the enduring atmosphere of peace and harmony we have entrenched in the state since we came on board. We have been together on this journey for the last 7 years and counting. We have weathered storms and celebrated triumphs. One thing I am not in doubt of is the fact that we have taken the State further than we met it 7 years ago. Our works speak for us. We have delivered many pioneering and indelible landmark infrastructural projects across various sectors of Abia State.

“Today, for the first time in over 30 years, our major markets in Aba are now accessible by road. The Eziukwu road leading to the popular Cemetery Market which had long been forgotten is now fully rebuilt and back to life and it is easy now to connect that market from Aba-Owerri road seamlessly. Same goes for the Ngwa Road Market and the Ariaria International Market. In the area of education, our primary school enrolment figures have moved from an initial 150,000 in 2015 to about 700,000 today. We have remained on the list of top performers in WAEC Exams in the country.”

Acknowledging huge challenges and many projects yet to be done, Ikpeazu, however, expressed joy that his administration has laid a solid foundation for the state upon which his successors would build on.

“Today, we have in place a long-term development plan, a futuristic document which outlines clearly our development pathway for the next 30 years. Working together with UN-HABITAT, we now have a standard and workable masterplan for Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia. We also have an industrial policy which we worked with UNIDO to produce for our state. These policy documents were not there before now.

READ ALSO:

“Our administration has ensured that even at great provocation and unwarranted poking, we have remained calm and promoted peace and mutual coexistence among socio- political tendencies within the state. We do not have Executive-Legislative cold war or rancor amongst arms of government or across political divides. There can never be meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancor and strife. I have managed to remain at peace with every strata of tendencies in the State. We do not have quarrels with predecessors in Abia State.

“We do not have Abuja factions sabotaging government efforts and internal party divides. We even work harmoniously with Abians holding federal appointments despite belonging to different political parties.”

He noted the challenges the state faces in the area of security, wage bill, pensions and other areas and assured that the government is working to resolve the issues.

On the 2023 polls, Ikpeazu urged political stakeholders to go about their political activities with decency, adding that security agencies have been put on high alert to ensure that no individual or group jeopardizes the peace and unity of the state in the name of politicking and electioneering.

The Governor further tasked Abians to support leaders in prayers for the peace of the land and wisdom to discharge their duties.