By CHIEMELA NWANKPA

THERE is no gainsaying that the Abia political atmosphere is fully charged, and will witness many surprises in 2023. It will certainly not be business as usual. Abia voters make no pretenses in voicing their dissatisfaction with the status quo and earnest desire for change.

Not much progress seems to have been witnessed in the over 19 years the ruling Peoples Democratic Party has superintended over the affairs of the state, especially when compared to the massive transformations in the neighbouring states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra. Abia voters, including members of the ruling party, know that 2023 is a make or mar election year, and they are prepared for a change.

The odds against the ruling party appear too glaring to be ignored: Doctors are owed for many months; lecturers at the state’s only university are complaining of 10 months of salary arrears; primary and secondary school teachers just returned to work on promisory note after downing tools over unpaid wages; many roads are unmotorable; there is a steady collapse of public infrastructure, among other anomalies.

From the array of candidates seeking the mandate of the people, it is becoming clearer by the day where the pendulum will eventually swing. The clear message to all now is that the 2023 election will be individual-based; party logo will not count! The party era seems to have gone for good!

Abians, especially the youths, are tired of the party system that has always imposed mediocrity, visionlessnes, bad governance and mindless looters on them. The people appear very impatient with the statusquo and they are set to take their destiny in their hands.

From conversations going on across all segments of society, Abians need a leader with vision and agenda for the state. They need a governor who is prepared and has the economic blue- print to navigate the state out of its present quagmire. Abians need someone to reposition and transform the state into an economic giant and a reference point.

From all those jostling for the job, preponderance of opinions seem to favour the candidacy of Professor Greg Ibe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. He is not favoured because he is in APGA; after all he has until few months ago belonged to the same ruling party. He is simply favoured because of his antecedents and vision for the state which seem to agree with the yearnings of many.

In the private sector where he has been for the past 50 something years, the Professor of Entrepreneur has proven his mettle as a force to reckon with. He is the Chancellor of one of the most thriving private universities in the South-East. With over 600 staff in his payroll across his conglomerate, Professor Ibe remains the highest individual employer of labour in Abia State of today.

His Midas touch in the various sectors, including education, entrepreneurship, health and construction where he has shown capacity and competence, seem to compel so many voters that Abia, if entrusted in his care, will witness the desired change. His exceptional humility and simplicity despite his obvious wealth have endeared him to many voters the more.

Part of his selling points have also been his philanthropic gestures and serious intervention in the health sector through his free medical outreach which has been on for many years. At no time has such intervention been appreciated than now that the health sector in the state appears to be collapsing.

For instance, the Abia State University Teaching Hospital ABSUTH, Aba, has already lost accreditation to admit medical students following many months of strike by doctors occasioned by 25 months of salary arrears. Doctors at the Health Management Board, HMB, have also been owed for 12 months. Consequently, doctors in the state, both in public and private sectors, have embarked on sympathy strike every Tuesday. Abia residents have been at the receiving end of this anomally.

Apart from his Gregory Iyke Ibe Foundation set up as far back as 1991 which has positively touched many lives, Prof Ibe has always, distinguished himself with a high octane of public service and moral character in more ways than one. As the Founder and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu that has been pivotal in elevating the socio-economic well being of Ndi Abia, he is endowed with all the attributes of a leader that will move Abia State to a level of excellence far beyond the locust years. No fewer than 300 students are currently on full scholarship in his Gregory University courtesy of his benevolence.

This is anchored on his vision to develop Abia into a dynamic state, and prime investment destination in Nigeria, on a trajectory of vastly improved centre of commerce/trade, agriculture, industry, science and technology, and a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship .This will be brought about by instituting a system where the government creates the operating environment for our people to flourish.

Fundamental to our human capital development and its retention is to reverse the migration of our youths in droves to other climes seeking opportunities which ordinarily should have been domiciled here for our benefits if we had leveraged on their skills, education and resources.

Aba for decades was the centerpiece of commerce, trade and industry robustly patronised by merchants and traders from the ECOWAS and far-flung cross- border markets. Unfortunately, we lost this preeminent position to other states, owing to security challenges and infrastructural deficits.

