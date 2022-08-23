.

…Police nab 20 suspected kidnappers in Benue, Delta

By Peter Duru, Shina Abubakar & Festus Ahon, OSOGBO

Abductors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Kazeem Alli, have reportedly demanded N15 million ransom for his release.

This is as the operatives of Police have arrested about 20 kidnappers in Benue and Delta states.

Alli, the Vice-Chairman of the Osun State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, was Saturday night shot at and attacked with cutlasses before he was whisked away from the Oke-Afa area of Apomu.

A source disclosed that the abductors contacted the family via telephone, demanding N15 million to secure his release.

The source said: “The kidnappers have reached out to us. They warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations. They have been reaching the family through the wife, Jemila Alli.

“They demanded N15 million as ransom. We have not spoken with Kazeem Alli since he was abducted to ascertain whether he is alive or not. We are relying on God for his safe return.”

The state police command had through the Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that Alli was abducted after he was matcheted by people in an unmarked black Toyota Corolla.

While disclosing that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, she added that police operatives, hunters and natives of the community have been combing the forest for his rescue.

18 suspected kidnappers arrested in Delta

Meanwhile, men of the Benue State Police command have arrested 18 suspected members of a kidnap gang during a stop-and-search operation along Utonkon Road, in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest of the suspects in the area, which had in the past witnessed repeated cases of kidnappings, also led to the recovery of firearms and live ammunition from the suspects, who were said to have besieged the community from Ikpayongo in Gwer LGA of the state.

It was gathered from a source in the community that the bandits had allegedly stormed the LGA for an operation when the locals who sighted them alerted the police of their presence.

“The people assisted the police to ensure that they were arrested before they carried out their operation in the communities on that axis of the LGA,” he said.

Confirming the arrest in a statement in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, stated that the suspects were arrested Sunday at about 7:30 am.

“Items recovered from them include one AK-47 rifle and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

2 suspected abductors nabbed in Delta

Also, police operatives arrested two suspected kidnappers at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, rescuing their 17-year-old victim.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement, said the kidnappers were arrested while they were being beaten by a mob.

Edafe in the statement said: “On 17/8/2022 at about 1345hours, Policemen attached to the Eagle-Net patrol team while on visibility and confidence building patrol along Effurun roundabout, Warri, saw a large crowd beating two boys.

“The Police rushed to the scene and rescued the boys from the mob. On the spot inquiry, it was discovered that they were suspected kidnappers.

“A woman also accused the boys of kidnapping her 17-year-old son earlier that day. The two suspects, Oti Shevire, 32, and Amos (surname unknown), upon interrogation, confessed to the crime.”

He said the suspects “led the Policemen to their hideout, where the victim was rescued and is currently receiving treatment. Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

