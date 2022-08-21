By Vincent Ujumadu

NO fewer than 90000 members of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion, EFAC, from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory are in Anambra State for the national convention of the organization in which they have been praying for Nigeria in distress.

Fifteen Archbishops and Bishops, as well as hundreds of priests are part of the delegates to the convention taking place at the premises of Paul University, Awka.

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba said the national convention came at the right time when Nigeria was in serious crisis.

Describing EFAC as an indispensable part of the church, the Primate urged Christians not to compromise their faith, particularly at this period the country was facing a lot of challenges.

“As Christians, you must guard your faith jealously, ” the Archbishop enjoined them.

While commending the EFAC members for their belief in the efficacy of prayers, the Primate expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its teething problems.

The national chairman of EFAC and Bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra State, Rt Rev Samuel Ezeofor reminded the participants that they have been mandated to make disciples among men and urged them not to lose hope.

He said: “The Lord is renewing this kingdom mandate this season with us in focus as those to carry the mandate of the great commission everywhere.

“We are therefore called to first become disciples of Christ and disciple- making missioners in all the mission fields around us, beginning from our homes”.

RELATED NEWS