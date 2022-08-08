.

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE-THE Executive Director of Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, weekend, lamented that over 80 million women and girls are victims of gender-based violence, adding that domestic violence is common in all communities in Nigeria.

Dr Akiyode-Afolabi, who spoke at a capacity building for female monarchs and female market women in Akure, Ondo State capital, lamented the increasing rate of sexual and domestic violence and exploitation of women and girls across Nigeria despite efforts by the governments and stakeholders to check the threat.

She said: “Violence against Women and Girls, VAWG, a major component of GBV, is a global act that has been on the increase and affects one out of every three females.

“The World Bank reports that 35 percent of females globally have been sexually or physically abused by their partners and non-partners.

