CEO of Heritage Energy, Ado Oseragbaje

By Elizabeth Osayande

About 800 scholars is set to benefit from this year’s OML 30 Scholarship sponsored by Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited HEOSL.

In a statement by the company’s General Manager Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Sola Adebawo, the scholarship intake process will run from

August 19 to November 19, across the 112 communities for secondary and university applicants for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Adebawo noted that the scholarship scheme was in with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal ,SDG-4 on education.

Her words:” Since inception in 2012, the OML 30 scholarship scheme has supported over 4,300 scholars from the 112 host communities ensuring access to quality education in secondary schools and universities. This initiative is in line with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal SDG-4 on education.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of HEOSL, Ado Oseragbaje, reiterated the company’s and its partner goal to support education.

” Since education is crucial to national development, we are therefore committed to supporting educational development in the communities neighbouring our operations as well as in Delta State in general”, he added.

The OML 30 scholarship scheme is one of the many corporate social responsibility initiatives facilitated by HEOSL in its areas of operation. The company’s social performance efforts are targeted at the thematic areas of education, health and economic empowerment.

