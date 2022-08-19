Police officers marked the silence standing outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police. / AFP PHOTO

By Miftaudeen Raji 

A 21-year-old Hanna Bennis has been charged to court for the murder of her 58-year-old mother, Aziza Bennis, whom she stabbed more than 30 times in their West London residence. 

Daily Mail reports that Hanna filmed a blood-stained knife and the ‘murder’ scene on her phone after the incident.

According to reports, police forced their way into the property, which is located at Boddington Gardens, Ealing, following reports of screaming at about 3:40pm Monday.

Aziza sustained multiple stab wounds, with fatal injury to her right thigh. A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of her death was as a result of multiple stab injuries.

Hanna was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

She appeared in court at HMP Bronzefield Friday confirming her identity while Judge Philip Katz set a timetable for the case.

Prosecution counsel, Joel Smith, said Hanna was involved in a “volatile relationship” with her late mother.

The trial judge set a plea hearing for November 4. 

Hanna was remanded in custody ahead of the plea hearing and fixed her trial for July 31, 2023.

