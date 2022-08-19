Police officers marked the silence standing outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police. / AFP PHOTO

By Miftaudeen Raji

A 21-year-old Hanna Bennis has been charged to court for the murder of her 58-year-old mother, Aziza Bennis, whom she stabbed more than 30 times in their West London residence.

Daily Mail reports that Hanna filmed a blood-stained knife and the ‘murder’ scene on her phone after the incident.

Hanna has been charged with murder of her mother, Aziza, a 58-year-old dinner lady at a house in West London.

According to reports, police forced their way into the property, which is located at Boddington Gardens, Ealing, following reports of screaming at about 3:40pm Monday.

Aziza sustained multiple stab wounds, with fatal injury to her right thigh. A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of her death was as a result of multiple stab injuries.

Hanna was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

She appeared in court at HMP Bronzefield Friday confirming her identity while Judge Philip Katz set a timetable for the case.

Prosecution counsel, Joel Smith, said Hanna was involved in a “volatile relationship” with her late mother.

The trial judge set a plea hearing for November 4.

Hanna was remanded in custody ahead of the plea hearing and fixed her trial for July 31, 2023.

