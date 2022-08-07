By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A 500-level student of the Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Abia State, identified as Modestus Hyacinth Egbulefu,has committed suicide after taking hard drug in Ikwuano council area ,Abia State.

Egbulefu, who is a student of the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering was said to have jumped from the 3 storey building identified as Groom Base Lodge,after allegedly taking some substances suspected to be ”Mkpulu mmiri.”

The incident which occurred at about 9:40am at the lodge as other students were shocked at the incident and tried in vain to revive him.

Sources told Vanguard that he died on the spot before he could receive medical attention.

Vanguard further gathered that his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the area.

As at the time of filing this report,efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer ,Abia State Command,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful as he was yet to respond to a call and text message sent to his mobile number.

