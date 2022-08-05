By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Air Force Authority has refused to recall a dismissed officer, Baritore Enee,five months after an Appellate court ordered for reinstatement.

Flying officer Baritore Enee was dismissed on June 2, 2020 by a General Court Martial of the Air Force for allegedly giving false information on enlistment.

The dismissal of the embattled officer was further confirmed on 27 November 2020 by the Air Council barely 18 Months as a Commissioned officer, a decision he challenged and won at the Appellate court, Kaduna.

Enee had earlier served the nation for over 12 years as a non – commissioned officer in various units of the NAF, including Engineering Dpt where he received accolades and medals of merit in recognition of his hardwork, commitment and dedication to duty.

It was based on his meritorious service in force, Enee was recommended for conversion as a Commissioned officer, a career upliftment he achieved in 2019 after successfully going through the mandatory training along side others in the service.

He was however, dismissed by the NAF authority, a decision he challenged at Kaduna Court of Appeal where Justice Muhammad Baba Idris orderd the reinstatement of the flying officer into service of the Air force in a landmark judgement lauded by well-meaning Nigerians.

The trial Judge declared the dismissal illegal for failing to comply with laid down rules and procedures guiding such an action.

The Judge argued that the General Court Martial of NAF Institute of Technology lacked jurisdiction to convict the Appellant who was serving at Engineering Group of the Air Force at the time of trial.

The Senior Advocate further contended that the Appellant was not given a fair trial by the Respondent for failure to appoint a defence counsel for the Air Force officer, an infraction he noted went contrary to the principle of fair hearing as required by Order 25, rule (1) b and c of the Rule of Procedure Air Force, 1972.

Enee’s euphoria would be short-lived as the NAF Authorities had adamantly refused to comply with the March 10, 2022 judgement of the Appeal Court, constituting itself above the constitution of the country which clearly spelt out that nobody should be above the law.

One of the Counsels to the officer, Barr. F Amanzi explained that his client had exhausted all the needed diplomatic avenues in an effort to see reason by the NAF to reabsorb him into service to no avail.

” We have served the judgement on Air Force for their action and compliance on 31 March, 2022 with no response from them.

On June 30, 2022 We sent a reminder to the Air force for compliance, still no response as of today August 20, 2022, ” Amanzi said.

