Real estate is a volatile market. Making a good investment requires strategizing, planning and researching. However, to make things even simpler, Laquittah “Kiki” Freeman clamps down on five mistakes you must avoid during a real estate investment.

Poor budget planning

Nothing affects a real estate investment than poor budget planning. Kiki says, “You can never be too cautious when it comes to budget planning. In the end, all decisions rest on your ability to pay and make a profit on your investment. If you think you aren’t the best financial planner, hire a professional and utilize their guidance.”

Being rushed

Rush is always a bad thing unless, of course, it can be avoided. And in matters of real estate investing, it must be. Laquittah “Kiki” Freeman believes that “a slow and calm mindset is critical when it comes to making real estate investments. Rush can lead you to make avoidable errors, trust more easily than you should, and overall get a bad deal. So, give yourself time to think before taking the plunge.”

Being legally handicapped

Real estate is more of a labyrinth than most people realize. They often encounter legal troubles sooner or later due to overestimating their skills. Kiki suggests you “not skip the legal eagles. Paperwork in real estate can drive anybody nuts. If you wish to avoid the headache, or more importantly, the chance of getting into unprecedented legal issues later, commit yourself to good legal aid.”

Ignoring risks

Initially, what may seem like a small risk can snowball into a full-blown crisis when warning signs are ignored. Laquittah “Kiki” Freeman adds, “Investors, especially those who are in a rush, focus only on closing a deal and sometimes choose to ignore glaring issues. They think that all those problems can be taken care of in the future. However, when the future comes knocking, they find themselves completely ill-equipped to deal with it, thus losing more than they could ever estimate.”

Not thinking through

For Kiki, fewer things are a bigger problem than “not thinking your investment through. This means looking at the potential investment from all possible perspectives. It’s time-consuming but worthwhile.”

Paying attention to Laquittah “Kiki” Freeman’s 5-mistakes-to-avoid can help you make the most of your real estate investment.

