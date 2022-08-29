By Emma Una

No fewer than 468 youths drawn from all denominations, including Muslims across Cross River State, weekend, received certificates and prayers from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church after one month intensive skills acquisition training.

The youths between the ages of 15 and 30, who were taught skills ranging from cosmetology, bakery, online business, hats design and shoe making couldn’t hide their joy as they danced and rejoiced for the free one month skills training given to them by the church.

Speaking before handing over the certificates to the youths, Pastor Mike Ikonne, South South Region II Mega Overseer of the church, noted: “From the skills you have acquired, God will anoint and set you apart and change your destiny, so do not take it lightly because some of you have been staying at home owing to the ASUU strike and some of you just finished secondary school and are doing nothing while some of you are on holidays.

“This one month training is useful to you because out there, the devil is in a battle against young people to impoverish and humiliate them but you have been empowered to excel, so take good advantage of it.”

Pastor James Ogede, Regional Overseer, Youth Region 17, who anchored the programme, said the initiative to train youths during the long holiday period started in 2015 when 512 youths were trained in different skills.

; in 2016, the church trained 523 youths, in 2017, the programe took on 524 youths while in 2018, the number of youths trained was 488

Also in 2019, the number rose to 522 until there was a break in 2020 owing to the Covid -19 pandemic and this year, 468 youths came for the programme.

He said the project for youths was a way of MFM transforming the lives of young men and women “to stop youths from engaging in illicit activities and criminalities which could destroy their future.”

Pastor Ogede thanked the General Overseer of MFM, Pastor Olukoya for supporting the initiative.

