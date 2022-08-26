.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 45 year-old-man, Jeremiah Ode from Igwe Ochekpo in Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has been arrested for the alleged gruesome murder and beheading of 65 years old Mrs. Priscilla Adoga whose head he used for pepper soup.

The suspect, a mental case, was alleged to have committed the heinous crime while working on the farm of his victim where he murdered her.

He was said to have been caught by the locals who went searching for the women after she was declared missing, while he was eating the body part of the deceased which he had already cooked.

Arreigning the suspect before a Chief Magistrate Court, the Prosecuting Police Officer, Inspector Omaye Ujata in his First Information Report, FIR, told the court that the incident which happened last Friday was reported to the police by one Silas Igiri of Oju LGA.

He said the report indicated that “the accused attacked the victim, his uncle’s wife, with a machete in a farm, where she was working at the time, and killed her after which he beheaded her.”

The Prosecutor informed the court that “the accused in his statement confessed to committing the crime.”

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Regina Alagh ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi; and adjourned the matter to November 11, 2022.

