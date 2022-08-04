.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The four Catholic Church Reverend Sisters kidnapped last Sunday at Okigwe-Umulolo axis in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State have been released.

Secretary-General of Sisters of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Zita Ihedoro, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

The freed Reverend Sisters, Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu, were kidnapped on their way to a thanksgiving mass of one of their colleagues.

Announcing their release, Sister Ihedoro said: “With hearts full of joy the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters, who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo axis on August 21, 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us. Therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill, who in one way or the other contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral support during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve bless, protect and provide for you. Especially in times of difficulty.”

However, at press time, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, was yet to respond to the report of the release of the Reverend Sisters.

