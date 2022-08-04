.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than four persons were, on Friday, burnt to death, while 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A statement by Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hamed Umar, noted that the fatal crash occurred at about 7: 50am on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oniworo, after Foursquare Camp.

Umar added that 20 persons were involved in the accident. He said one female and 15 male adults survived with injuries, while four of them were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of 16 people were injured. The lone crash involved a Mazda bus with registration number APP934XH.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed, which led to loss of control and the Mazda bus rammed into the median strip (road divider) and went up in flames.”

Umar said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.

The Sector Commander stressed the evil of speed violation and advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also condoled with the families of the deceased and pray that God strengthen them.

