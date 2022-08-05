By Ike Uchechukwu

As part of effort by the Federal Government to give a lifting hand to the poorest citizens in the country under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), 3351 persons in 11 LGAs of Cross River have benefited from the N20,000 cash grant for vulnerable groups.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who spoke yesterday in Calabar during the tripartite event, including flagging off of the cash grant for vulnerable groups, launch of payment for the Conditional Cash Transfer programme as well as on-boarding of 2nd Stream of Independent Monitors Programme, said President Muhammadu was poised to address poverty, which is the core developmental challenge confronting us as a people.

According to her, “We have converged here today to witness the consolidation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) designed by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to specially and effectively give a lifting hand to some of our poorest and vulnerable citizens.

“This effort is a clear demonstration of our collective commitment to address poverty, which today is the core developmental challenge confronting us as a people.

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, when it inherited a national poverty incidence level averaging 70 per cent the Federal Government has paid more attention to generating solutions to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite other economic challenges the administration inherited.”

