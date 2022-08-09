By Ogalah Ibrahim

Over 314,482 beneficiaries have been enrolled into the Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KTSCHMA) since the scheme was launched about a year ago.

Out of the 314,482 beneficiaries, 274,397 are enrolled from the formal sector which represent 90 per cent of the state’s labour force while the remaining 40,445 beneficiaries were registered under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund which caters for the vulnerable population which includes Pregnant women, children under five, the aged, the disabled and displaced victims.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Engr Yakubu Nuhu Danja disclosed this during the one year anniversary ceremony of the Healthcare Contributory Scheme held at the Katsina People’s Square on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari said “access to affordable healthcare services continue to be a serious challenge to most households due to high cost of medication and economic hardships.

Hence, the resolve of the Masari led administration to assist people to have access to sustainable healthcare services across the State.

The Katsina Governor said:

“The primary purpose of Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency is to significantly reduce healthcare expenditure among the population of Katsina State.

“According to the baseline assessment survey conducted by the Agency, an average Civil Servant in Katsina State spends between 35% – 45% of his income on healthcare before the establishment of the Scheme. Today an average Civil Servant spends less than 3% of his income.

“In other wards access to healthcare services particularly to the poor and vulnerable population in Katsina State is guaranteed.”

while reiterating that one of the cardinal policies of the Restoration Agenda of his administration is the provision of qualitative healthcare services to the people of the state, Masari noted that his government decided to domesticate the National Health Insurance Scheme taking into consideration the religious and traditional value system of the Katsina people.

Earlier, the Director General, KTSCHMA, Muhammad Tukur Safana in his opening remark said the state has witnessed tremendous improvement in the Healthcare delivery system. He attributed the success to the commitment of Governor Masari led administration in ensuring that a functional health insurance scheme is fully established in the state.

