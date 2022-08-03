By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian music has always been appreciated around the world since the days of old. From its high-life music, to Fuji music and in recent times, Afro pop music. One can however not marvel about the global recognition of Nigerian music, without mentioning those who have over the years, built up music superstars, who have been churning out good and award-winning Nigerian music.

In this feature, Potpourri takes a look at three music celebrities, Don Jazzy, Olamide and Davido who appear to have done more than others in this regard.

Don Jazzy:

Music mogul, Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, tops this list for his long time passion of discovering and nurturing music talents. In 2004, he co-founded the now-defunct Mo’ Hits Records record label, together with D’banj. He established Mavin Records in 2012, after an internal disagreement that led to the dissolution of Mo’ Hits.

Don Jazzy, while still at Mo’ Hits, managed successful artists such as D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu, and D’Prince.

Currently at Mavin records, Don Jazzy has made music stars out of great talents like Ayra Star, Crayon, Magixx, Boy Spice and Ladipoe.

Olamide:

Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide Badoo by music lovers, is a rapper, singer and talent manager. He is reported to be one of the biggest and most influential artists in Africa. In 2011, he released his debut studio album, Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes and ever since then, he has held on tight to his game.

In 2012, his passion to nurture talents, made him establish his own record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop Nation, popularly known as YBNL Nation or simply YBNL.

Olamide, since the inception of YBNL has signed over ten artistes, notable among them are Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh, Temmie Ovwasa, Davolee, Lyta and others.

Just in February this year, Olamide unveiled another artist, Asake. Olamide was said to have put a call across to Askae after taking notice of his talents. Badoo is said to be always on the lookout for new talents.

Even Naira Marley and Portable did not find fame without a little lift from Badoo

Davido:

Omo Baba Olowo, as Davido loves to call himself, has been there and done that, as far as music is concerned. From the little bird who sang ‘Damiduro’ many years ago to a big fish in the entertainment industry, Davido has paid his dues. One thing a lot of people will be proud of when Davido is spoken about, is his love for discovering and building musical talents.

If not for Davido, music stars such as Peruzzi, Dremo, Yonda, Mayorkun, B-Red, Idowest, DJ Ecool and recently, Toby K, probably will still be moving around with their demo tapes, looking for who to give them a chance.

