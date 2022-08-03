Three persons were killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus at Onipepeye area on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Sunday.

Mr Ahmed Umar, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding as the driver of the bus, marked APP 297 YC, lost control at a bend and summersaulted.

He added that 15 persons were involved in the accident comprising of four men, nine women, a boy and a girl, saying that 10 people were injured while two men and a woman died.

Umar said the injured were taken State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of same hospital.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding.

RELATED NEWS