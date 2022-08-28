.

By Biodun Busari

Kwara State High Court sitting Ilorin has sentenced a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adetuberu Christopher to two years imprisonment for internet fraudulent activities he charged with.

The 28-year-old also lost a car, a house and a sum of N9 million to the court having being found guilty of two count charges.

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High gave the ruling on Thursday according to the statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC disclosed the information titled ‘Internet Fraud: Corps Member Jailed, Loses House, Car, N.9m to FG in Ilorin’ on its official Twitter page on Friday morning.

It said: “A corps member currently serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Adetuberu Christopher Adetoyese, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for internet-related fraud offences by Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

“The court, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 found Adetuberu, 28, guilty of the two counts preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.”

