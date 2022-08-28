.

About 28 people died and 48 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said at least 11 children and three women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related accidents across the country.

The country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region with 16 killed and 25 others injured.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to 1,061 along with 1,575 others injured, the NDMA said.

It said additionally, 992,871 houses, 170 bridges and 157 shops have been destroyed.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

RELATED NEWS