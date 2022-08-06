Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has debunked claims making the rounds on Facebook that he would soon defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It may be recalled that on the 26th of May 2022 Dr. Dauda Lawal clinched the PDP governorship ticket to contest for the office of the governor of Zamfara State in the 2023 general election.

In a press release issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Office (DLMO) made available to journalists in Gusau, on Saturday, the Media Office said the claims were false and mischievous and aimed at misleading the public.

The Dauda Lawal Media Office assured that Lawal is still very much in the race and will see it to a logical conclusion come 2023, adding that PDP would win and govern Zamfara State, considering his fast-growing popularity and political might across the state.

The Media office stressed that Lawal is ready and confident in his cause to unseat the ruling APC, to wipe away the tears that the incumbent administration has inflicted on the people through the institutionalization of banditry, poverty, and penury in the state.

The statement read, “To our dear supporters and party members of Zamfara State, do not listen to any rumor purporting that Dr. Dauda Lawal is making plans to defect to the APC. This is an absolute fallacy and could only have happened in the imagination of the rumor peddler.

“Peddling rumor of Dauda Lawal’s defection is a sign that the ruling APC in Zamfara State is already jittery, having seen the massive acceptance of Lawal and the PDP across the length and breadth of Zamfara State.

“We call on the good people of Zamfara to ignore any rumor claiming that our candidate has perfected plans to defect to any party or that he is no longer in the race. Dauda is very much in the race, and he is winning, by the special grace of Allah and the support of the good people of Zamfara State.”

The Media office further warned the ruling party to stop peddling unnecessary rumors, saying that such would only make Dauda Lawal and PDP more popular in the state.

