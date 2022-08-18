The founder of Atiku hundred percent, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has called on Nigerian youths to rally round the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Kazeem noted that Atiku is capable and experienced enough to save Nigeria from the difficulties Nigerians are facing at the moment.

According to him, Atiku cares so much about the future and he will work with the youths more when elected.

“As we gradually approach 2023, I Call on Nigerian Youths to Form a United front and Rally around Atiku Abubakar, seeing as he’s the only Person Capable and Experienced enough to save us from this Quagmire we’ve found ourselves as a Nation.

“The Security Situation in Our Country, Coupled with the abject State of our Economy is Crippling our Country and Nigeria is Sinking very Rapidly.

“We need A Leader like Atiku Abubakar to Rescue our Country from the Precipice and set Nigeria on a Positive Trajectory.

“Some of the Best Brains on parade in this Country all passed through the Tutelage of Atiku Abubakar and Many more are currently being Mentored by him.

“With Atiku as Nigeria President, the Youths will have a seat at the table and Atiku will not just mentor the Youths, he will hand over to the Youths.

“Let’s get the Unifier into Aso Rock For Our Future and the future of the Unborn generation,” he said.

