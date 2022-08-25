John Alechenu

Supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, under the aegis of the Obidient family have expressed pity for former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, for trying so hard to sell a bad product in the run up to the 2023 general elections.

Omokri, is one of the campaigners for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The pro- Peter Obi movement said this in response to Omokri’s series of personal attacks on the person and presidential aspirations of Peter Obi.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Movement, made available to Journalists in Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement partly read, “Within the Obidient family, we must appreciate the mountainous challenge of marketing a bad product, let alone an unelectable candidate to Nigerians who have been duped over and over again by monumental political fakes.

“Against this backdrop, the media office of the Obi-Datti pan Nigeria political movement views the recent remarks of a social busybody, Reno Omokri, on the high-flying candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as an undiluted fantasy of one who struggles with a hard sell in our multi-market setting.

“We also appreciate Mr Omokri’s frustration arising from his dimming image after his catastrophic choice of candidate for 2023 and his struggle to perform the impossible of convincing the people that rusty iron can be gold.

“We also know that Omokri belongs to the group that needs to mention Labour Party’s Peter Obi in every online commentary to remain visible on social media, where Obi is not only trending but also rules the waves.”

The statement further read, “It is laughable when Mr Omokri says that the All Progressives Congress candidate is using Peter Obi to undermine his People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“For the umpteenth time, we advise Omokri to learn to remain in his parallel lane [our ways] to journey to 2023 to reach his final destination even if he cannot get the ultimate medal.

“With the ample time, Omokri has to market his candidate, he chooses to fantasise and drag Peter Obi into whatever he wants to say. For the sake of catching netizens’ attention.”

The group urged all members of the Obidient family to remain focused with their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted. Focus on a new Nigeria; it is more realisable now than ever before.

