By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, in Lagos State, weekend, threw its weight behind the Presidential candidate of All Progressive, APC, Bola Tinubu, saying his victory in the 2023 Presidential election is certain.

The YCE said Tinubu’s efforts towards stabilising democracy in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its quarterly meeting by its Chairman, Secretary, National Treasurer and National Welfare Officer, Mr Francis Akinikawe, Clement Fadipe, Aremu Akindele, and Mrs Funmi Jabaru, the YCE described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian who has shown the quality of a good leader as the governor of Lagos state by running an all-inclusive government, drawing people from different ethnic extraction as part of his administration.

The communiqué reads: “The Lagos YCE however congratulates Tinubu for his victory and emergence as the flagbearer of the party, pledging their support towards the actualisation of his Presidential ambition in 2023.

“We believe that you are capable of leading the nation despite challenges of insecurity, economic downturn, and we know you can turn the nation around for the better.

“We want the world to know that Bola Tinubu is a phenomenon in the world of politics. We are not against anyone’s group or aspirations but all we are saying is that Asiwaju is the right person for the job.

“He is the best man for the job at this period while our support for his candidacy is borne out of his sterling performances and track record of achievements over the years as fisher of men with just and equitable management of men and re-distribution of the available resources under his watch at every given opportunity.”

