By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

CONFERENCE of South-South Youth Organisations, weekend, said the All Progressives Congress, APC, had been displaying apparent lack of experience to run the affairs of the country, adding that the party cannot deceive Nigerians into another journey of doom in 2023.

Interacting with newsmen at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Convener of the group, Mr David Ebrunu, said the APC lacked the ideology to stir the ship of a complex country like Nigeria.

Lamenting the worsening spate of insecurity and economic quagmire, which he said had been foisted on the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, Ebrunu advised the party to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for failing woefully to keep to its 2015 electioneering promises.

He said: “Nigerians are groaning under the harsh economic realities where they can neither afford the prices of foodstuffs nor that of materials required to make life better for them.

“The alarming insecurity has taken over the entire country, including the government’s inability to practically tackle the issues of neglect of the oil-rich Niger Delta, with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, ceded to cronies that have been holding the collective destines of the generality of Niger Delta people down.

“The nation’s tertiary institutions’ student being at home for well over five months running, clearly show that the APC lacks the ideology to stir the ship of a complex country like Nigeria.”

He called on Nigerians to be ready to reject the APC and its presidential candidate, come 2023 and embrace the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he said had sufficiently displayed the ability to make things better in the country.

“Nigerians are faced with the singular option of throwing support behind the candidacy of Atiku Abukakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the 2023 presidency,” he said.

