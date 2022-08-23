.

The Delta Central Senatorial District Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Peter Omaruaye has said that owing to the party’s welfarist programmes, APGA is hopeful of springing a surprise at the 2023 general elections, most especially in Delta State.

Omaruaye said this just as he disclosed that even though he does not want to join issues with any politicians from the other divide regarding insinuations that Delta State is a People’s Democratic Party PDP state, he maintained that all the APGA ‘party apparatchik’ is fully prepared for the 2023 race .

The APGA candidate, who opined this in an interview with journalists immediately, after concluding consultations with the leaders, elders and members of the party in Okpe and Udu Local Government Areas, used the opportunity to counter the notion that APGA is a regional party and stressed that it is indeed a national party.

Vanguard recalls that APGA recently won the House of Representatives by-election in Niger State and it has representation all over the country.

Omaruaye explained that this means APGA has spread across the country.

While assuring party faithful that he is not going to neglect them when he gets to Abuja, Omaruaye said “Since I have been in the trenches with you for the past 20 years, there’s no way I can be separated from my root.”

The APGA senatorial hopeful of Delta Central Senatorial District has a word for those who think he might be a bit inexperienced: “I was the Delta State Campaign Director General for Labour Party in the entire state and I have delivered a lot of people.”

“I was also the Director General for the APC Campaign council and later Secretary of the campaign council in the 2019 General Elections. We delivered many candidates.

“Don’t forget that the 2023 elections is going to be one-man, man-vote with BVAS. Our political family has been winning elections state-wide, but were robbed of victory several times. Indeed it’s worthy to note that we have produced the Senator in Delta Central back to back over the last 11years and this will not be any different.

“Even more importantly, there will be no incident form, it therefore means that the popular vote will count and I can tell you without an iota of doubt that we are going to win the elections. I’ll win, Great Ogboru will win and all APGA candidates will win our political family will win”

Earlier in Okpe, Omaruaye had commended party faithful and expressed appreciation to them for their steadfastness for the past 20years and commended them for their strong character.

Chief Clever Egbedi, one of the leaders of the party said that they deliberately decided that they are going to nominate those who have been with them in the party to avoid being betrayed and urged all to continue their support for the party.

LGA Chairman of APGA, Comrade Richard Egbo said he has been with Omaruaye for over 20 years and when given the opportunity he is sure not going to disappoint party faithfuls and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

Engr Otis Agbaminor, Delta State House of Assembly candidate of the party said he has delivered a lot of politicians to the extent he was arrested and detained for his support for Senator Ovie Omo Agege.

He added that this is the time for him to deliver his Okpe people from political bondage. Barr Amos Ejedegba candidate of the party for Okpe Sapele Uvwie Federal Constituency said all candidates of the party are men of integrity and should be supported.

In Udu, Chairman, Leaders and Elders Council of Udu LGA Chief James Akpowan said APGA is going to win Udu Local Government Area 100% and they are prepared to deliver all APGA candidates, while the Delta Central Senatorial District Chairman of the party Comrade John Enakhireru said he knows that Udu is Ogboru and Ogboru is Udu.

He added that all candidates of the party should be supported as well.

The Udu, Ughelli South and North Federal Constituency candidate, Chief Daniel Omenco, while appealing to party faithful to obey the decision of the leaders and elders of the party, assured them that those, who are supporting him will support other candidates of the party.

RELATED NEWS