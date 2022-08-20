By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for Rivers state 2023 elections, Victor Fingesi says he will eradicate poverty in the state within two years in office if voted next governor.

Fingesi, highlighting his vision to govern Rivers on Friday during his official presentation as guber candidate of the ADP in Port Harcourt, harped that no one deserves to be poor in Rivers with an estimated N57.3Billion annually generated into government coffers.

He said, “There will be no more poverty in Rivers in the first two years of our administration. It sounds impossible and difficult for people to believe but Rivers State has all it takes for everybody to be rich.

“Being rich is not to have a billion naira in the account, but to be very comfortable to live without stress and live where children can go to school freely. The major problem we have is poverty. Poverty is the reason we are having increased rate of crime and insecurity.

“A State blessed with natural and human resources, generating N57.3Billion annually according to to the Nigerian Bureau of Stantistics, yet having over 1,714,188 unemployed youths, 188,590 out-of-school teenagers, clearly shows something is not right. Obviously, that is leadership.”

Fingesi who has been in the Rivers governorship race multiple times, pledged to invest 25% of the State budget in education at all levels, in tech, formal and vocational trainings.

