…he is trying to negotiate for 2027 presidential ticket

By Peter Okutu

Member of the All Progressive Congress, APC Legacy Projects Media Team and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Chieftain of the ruling APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, Friday gave reasons Governor Nyesom Wike is unsettling the agenda and projections of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 general election.

Eze alleged that the Governor of Rivers State was championing the crisis in the PDP as a way of negotiating for the 2027 presidential ticket of the party even as he failed to secure the Party’s ticket in the last PDP presidential primary election in Abuja.

Disclosing this in a statement, Chief Eze cautioned the leadership of the Party against accepting the terms and conditions laid down by Wike as any wrong move by the Party could destroy its plan of emerging victorious in the 2023 general election.

“Having studied his (Wike) style of politics, particularly how he managed to impose himself as the Governor of Rivers State in 2015 and 2019, I can tell Nigerians for free that Wike is not only one of the deadliest political strategists around but one who plans ahead of most of his contemporaries in this game of politics.

“Just to ensure that Rivers resources were wasted on foolish ventures in order to earn cheap political relevance, most of these guests invited for commissioning ceremonies are from States where their Governors receive little resources but are doing wonders in their various States. But they come and praise Wike to high heavens just to get their share of the common patrimony of Rivers State.

“Now he has boxed the party leadership to a corner to meet up with his demands of Atiku Abubakar doing one term and for the party to zone its 2027 presidential slot to him and recommending the sack of the National Chairman of the party so that he can install his stooge, that will pave way for his 2027 presidential dream. I must state that Wike’s demands are full of sinister motives and should be looked into wisely.”

Eze emphasized that Wike will not rest on his oasis until he gets “commitment” that Atiku will only do one term and that Ayu will be removed as the Party’s National Chairman.

“Most importantly, he wants the party to hand over its presidential slot to him by 2027 but let me warn that succumbing to these demands will definitely scatter the party and cause her to lose grounds before the 2023 general elections. Should anybody dispute these facts, then such a fellow doesn’t know who Wike is.

“If our eyes can be opened to understand Wike very well, we will forever remain grateful to both Atiku and PDP for saving us from this modern dictator who is capable of destroying whoever doesn’t believe in him.

“As much as I sympathize with the PDP leadership over this development, I wish to reiterate that the party should tread carefully on the path they will agree with Wike’s demands.

“Though not a member of PDP, but a strong advocate of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, I will always offer opinion on what will make vibrant political options possible in the country.”