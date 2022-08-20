By Ephraim Oseji

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that PDP Presidential candidate in 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the best among the presidential candidates in the presidential race.

Onuesoke who affirmed the superiority of Atiku above other Presidential candidates while addressing the media at Asaba, Delta State said Atiku had the prerequisite experience, contacts both international and across the country and had impacted many lives through his many philanthropic works.

He disclosed that Atiku understands how to bring deliberate steps and actions to create big ripple effects that can impact on an economy and make life far more abundant to the people.

Onuesoke recalled that as Vice President, Atiku oversaw the telecoms revolution, which gave rise to flourishing career among the youths, adding that his tenure as Vice President under Olusegun Obasanjo witnessed a large repatriation of Nigerians back to Nigeria, driven by the hope of the recovering economy.

As for provision of employment, Onuesoke disclosed that Atiku had taken many unemployed youths out of the streets, stressing that in his home state of Adamawa, he created over 50,000 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect ones. “As Vice President, Atiku assembled what is arguably the best Economic Team ever in Nigeria. It was made up of young, world class professionals, who came home to work. Some of those professionals are now political leaders, governors and world leaders in their own right.

“Atiku had a proven record of bringing young, unknown professionals into service. Many of the professionals and ministers brought in by Atiku were in their 30s and early 40s. Some of those young leaders have become governors in their states,’ Onuesoke stated.

The PDP Chieftain who said there was no basis of comparing Atiku with other presidential candidates disclosed that “out of all the presidential candidates, he is the only one with Presidential campaign experience”, adding that most of other candidates are running for the office of the president for the first time.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if given the opportunity to become Nigeria president in 2023 Atiku will bring to practice his past experience in governance and consequently take Nigerians out of the present socio and economic decadence,” he assured.

