By Gabriel Olawale

The outgoing Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche has prayed to God not to allow whoever that will lead Nigeria to destruction and more suffering emerge the president comes 2023.

Speaking in Benue State during the Methodist Church Conference 2022 which had in attendance Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Uche said that as a church they are not endorsing any candidate.

God, there are many people contesting to be president; you know them one by one. We as a Church, we are not endorsing anybody but we are endorsing your candidate. Let your candidate emerge. We use this son of yours (Peter Obi) as a point of contact that the bullet of enemies will never hit any of the candidates.

“Whoever will lead Nigeria to destruction or more suffering will never win. But whoever will win and take care of Nigerians will win.

“Having come to our Church, we bless this your servant (Peter Obi). May your favour continue with him in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

