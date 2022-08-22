Shettima

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Vice-Presidential candidate, has assured Nigerians of getting experienced leaders who will hit the ground running immediately from May 29, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, on Monday in Abuja, Shettima said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

The former two-term governor of Borno had represented Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC 2023 presidential candidate and also a former two-term governor of Lagos State, at the event.

Onanuga quoted Shettima as saying at the event held in Lagos, that: “Our successes in Lagos and Borno shows we’ll hit the ground running immediately.

“The achievements of the party in Lagos, Borno and other states will be replicated across the country by Tinubu and Shettima.”

He said in spite of the security situation in the North-East, Borno witnessed tremendous improvement in education while he was governor of the state.

Shettima added that Nigerians had the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians.

He assured that if elected in 2023, the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would hit the ground running and would promptly address issues of economy, ecology and security in the country.

“And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place.

“The fundamental issue is pure leadership,” Onanuga further quoted Shettima as saying. (NAN)

