By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned his party members and indeed Nigerians not to allow the forthcoming 2023 presidential election slip way and fall on the wrong hands.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed this on Twitter on Monday. Tinubu who assured Nigerians of development, growth, industrialization, progress and peace advised Nigerians that his government was not here to do ‘what is comfortable but what is right for our people and our country’.

His words: “We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.

We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

