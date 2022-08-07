Dr Rufus Ebegba, the Director-General (DG), of National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Chief Okiemute Agagaraga and Chief Anthony Erukeme, two chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State on Sunday assured Delta Central Senatorial APC candidate, Okakuro Ede Dafinoe of their support in his quest to represent the district in next year’s election, insisting Urhobos will not go for a less qualified representative.

The APC leaders gave the assurance over the weekend when the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO) led by Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, its Director General, paid a consultation visits to the party chieftains in Ethiope East and Ughelli North Local Government areas of Delta State.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Ebegba, an APC governorship aspirant in the last primary in Delta State told the visitors that he gave up his dream of contesting for the top seat because he knew the Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege stood a better chance of winning the governorship election considering how well he has done at the Senate.

“He assured the Okpe Okakuro that his followers will vote for him and the party’s other candidates in the state.

“There’s no need for the Urhobos to battle for one seat and the realisation that DSP Omo-Agege has transformed the lives of our people has also gladdens my heart.

“Omo-Agege has not only provided infrastructural facilities, transformers, and schools he has touched other infrastructural needs of the people, which means if he becomes our executive governor he will do more.

“We want to assure you of our support. My various groups will come up for their support and our major goal is to support you from the grassroots and win votes for you and all our party candidates, come 2023 elections.”

Chief Okiemute Agagaraga and Chief Anthony Erukeme, two prominent Urhobo sons and Chieftains of the APC in Eku and Okpara Water-Side, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State also gave their backing for Chief Ede to emerge as the Senatorial representative next year.

While welcoming Chief Ede Dafinone and his entourage, both of them agreed that the Urhobo nation sends him to the Senate.

speaking at his residence in Eku, Chief Okiemute Agagaraga noted that the people of Delta Central will not settle for a less qualified person.

“We don’t need anybody who will go there and bring shame to us. We want a responsible person, someone who is competent and experienced with global contacts, not a local player at this time.

Chief Anthony Erukeme who led party leaders to receive the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization team at Okpara Water Side assured the Delta Central Senatorial hopeful, that the community is for APC, insisting that the Chartered Accountant, Ede Dafinone, is already at the Senate.

” He recalled in 1983 how he was a youth Corper serving at the refinery in Warri, while Ede’s father was at the Senate, “Then I was the youth leader in Ethiope East. When your father won, he had to come back to thank us at Ethiope East”.

“You have given us a very wonderful dozier of your CV, your father’s prayer is working for you. Any Goliath standing before you will die, you are already a senator, and your election is a goal because you are already in the Senate”

While responding, the APC Senatorial Candidate Chief Ede Dafinone said he had come to seek their support for next year’s election.

“I know you are for me, but that is not enough. It’s imperative that I come to your house, then when I get there, I will remember that I came to your house. I ask for your support that I want to be the senator that will represent the Urhobo interest”.

“I ask to be that gateway that will make us benefit more from the Federal Government system so that all our people who want federal contracts can get them. Urhobo must create a forest, if DSP Omo-Agege is a tree and am also a tree that’s not enough. We must create a forest to be able to withstand any political storm. That’s why I am here to seek your support” he added.

Chief Ede Dafinone also had a brief stopover at the burial ceremony of Late Prince Samuel Okotie at Okotie-Eboh Grammar school and also at the burial ceremony of late Mr Monday Patrick Obirie both in Sapele Local Government.

RELATED NEWS