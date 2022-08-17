.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, a Harcourt based socio-political group, the Urhobo Frontiers has endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State.

The group, which also endorsed Chief Ede Dafinone for Senate, Delta Central Senatorial District, said the time has come for the people to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

National President of the group, Mr. Goodluck Edafe, who spoke to Journalists during a press conference, described the duo of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Ede Dafinone as fertile political ground for the foundation of a new socio-political order, economic and social investments in the state.

Edafe said; “the emerging political tsunami in the country is one that has no place for political fuddy-duddies, incompetent, naive and narrow-gauge politicians who merely seek after political power for a hedge against poverty.

“After 24 years without any new form of investment in the state, it’s certain that the PDP has exhausted its ideas and already out of steam and it is normal that opportunity be given to another political party. Fortunately, the likes of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Ede Dafinone better choices are on ground to salvage the situation”.

Cautioning Deltans, especially Urhobo against voting for tested and failed politicians in the 2023 elections, he said “no community can develop with the crops of political leadership which the PDP has paraded in the state in the last 24 years.

“We are calling on everyone in Delta to join us in 2023 to say ‘Good bye’ to primitive and evil-minded politicians who have no factory of their own yet are using public space to demarcate between who is loyal and who is not loyal”.

While urging Deltans to brace up for the challenges to keep all mediocre where they belong, he assured Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Ede Dafinone of the group’s total support.

RELATED NEWS